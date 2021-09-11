Jayden de Laura got a leg up in Washington State's quarterback derby, throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for another as the Cougars defeated Portland State 44-24 Saturday in a nonconference game in Pullman, Wash.
de Laura, who started as a freshman in 2020, completed 21 of 29 passes for 303 yards for the Cougars (1-1). Two of his TDs went to Travell Harris.
Tennessee transfer Jarrett Guarantano got the nod for the Cougars' season opener last week, a 26-23 loss to Utah State. But he suffered a left leg injury in the second quarter and was replaced by de Laura, who led the team to a double-digit lead before the Aggies rallied in the final 5 1/2 minutes.
The FCS Vikings (0-2) provided an easier test as WSU took a 30-10 halftime lead thanks to 13 points off turnovers.
A Portland State fumble led to the Cougars' first score, a 22-yard pass from de Laura to Calvin Jackson Jr.
The Vikings tied the score at 7-7 early in the second quarter on a 1-yard run by quarterback Davis Alexander.
Harris returned the ensuing kickoff 50 yards to Portland State's 46-yard line and de Laura capped a three-play drive with a 10-yard run.
A 16-yard touchdown run by Deon McIntosh, who had a game-high 64 yards on eight carries, gave WSU a 21-7 lead.
Portland State's Cody Williams kicked a 46-yard field goal to make it 21-10.
But de Laura threw a 19-yard TD pass to Harris with 1:07 left in the second quarter and the Cougars turned an interception into a 23-yard field goal by Dean Janikowski as the half ended to make it a 20-point game.
Max Borghi rushed for a 1-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to extend WSU's lead to 37-10. Borghi had 59 yards on 13 carries.
Alexander completed fourth-quarter touchdown passes of 39 yards to Beau Kelly and 3 yards to Nate Bennett.
Alexander, who threw for 400 yards last week in a loss at Hawaii, was 28 of 50 for 318 yards. He also rushed for a team-high 62 yards on 13 carries.
Kelly had a game-high 152 yards receiving on 10 catches.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.