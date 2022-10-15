Jayden Daniels threw three touchdown passes and ran for three more as visiting LSU held off Florida 45-35 in an SEC game Saturday night in Gainesville, Fla.
Daniels completed 23 of 32 passes for 349 yards and ran for 44 yards to lead the Tigers (5-2, 3-1 SEC).
Anthony Richardson threw a touchdown pass and added an 81-yard touchdown run to lead the Gators (4-3, 1-3).
On the first play of the third quarter, LSU's Josh Williams, who finished with 106 yards rushing, broke free for a 50-yard run. Two plays later Daniels ran 9 yards for a touchdown that increased the Tigers lead to 35-21.
Daniels ran 9 yards for his third touchdown and a 42-21 lead at the end of the third quarter.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Richardson scrambled 81 yards for a touchdown that pulled the Gators within 14.
Trevor Etienne added a 1-yard touchdown run to trim the lead to 42-35 with 7:39 left.
The Tigers passed on a field goal attempt to go for it on fourth-and-1 at the Gators 27 and Williams gained 2 yards with three minutes remaining. That led to Damian Ramos' 47-yard field goal and a 10-point lead with 1:52 left.
Etienne returned the opening kickoff 47 yards. Two plays later Richardson threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Justin Shorter to open the scoring just 59 seconds into the game.
LSU answered with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Daniels to John Emery Jr. to tie the score.
Montrell Johnson ran 39 yards for a touchdown that gave Florida a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Daniels ran 1 yard for a tying score early in the second quarter.
Moments later, Jack Bech muffed a punt and Rocco Underwood recovered for the Gators at the Tigers 13. Five plays later Johnson ran 3 yards for a touchdown on a third-and-goal to give Florida a 21-14 lead.
LSU answered with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Daniels to Brian Thomas Jr. to tie the score.
The Tigers took their first lead when Daniels threw a 54-yard touchdown to Jaray Jenkins for a 28-21 lead.
