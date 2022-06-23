Jay Haas and Mark Hensby each shot a 4-under 67 on Thursday to share the first-round lead in the U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pa.
Haas bettered his age by one stroke in the major tournament. Thursday marked the seventh time he has shot his age or better on PGA Tour Champions circuit.
"I tell people that I still have a real passion to play the game, and I think that's helped me as much as anything," Haas said. "I still want to practice. I still want to play.
"Shooting my age is great. It's a good goal to have because that's a nice number certainly at a USGA event. Anything in the 60s is always really nice."
The oldest Senior Open champion ever was Allen Doyle, who won the 2006 event at 57.
For Hensby, a 50-year-old from Australia, this is his first time leading or co-leading after any round in his five starts on the Champions tour.
The co-leaders are one stroke ahead of Rocco Mediate, Tim Petrovic, Steve Stricker and England's Paul Broadhurst. Eleven golfers broke par on a day when the course endure steady rain in the morning.
"Overall the golf course is in great condition, though," Hensby said. "If you play well, you can shoot a score."
Defending champion Jim Furyk shot an opening-round 71 and was four shots off the pace.
The event is being played at Saucon Valley for the third time. Larry Laoretti won there in 1992, and Hale Irwin was the champion at Saucon Valley in 2000.
--Field Level Media
