Javier Baez drove in two runs as the host Detroit Tigers salvaged the finale of a three-game series with a 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon.
Riley Greene had three hits and scored a run for Detroit, which was outscored 14-2 in the first two games of the series. Jason Foley (1-1) picked up the win with an inning of scoreless relief. Alex Lange walked two batters in the ninth but survived for his seventh save.
Julio Rodriguez scored a run and knocked in another for the Mariners.
Detroit starter Joey Wentz lasted just 2 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and six hits. Seattle starter Logan Gilbert gave up three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Zach McKinstry led off the bottom of the first with a single and advanced to second on Greene's single. Both runners moved up on a Gilbert wild pitch before McKinstry scored on Baez's grounder.
Seattle took a 3-1 lead in the third. J.P. Crawford and Ty France led off the inning with back-to-back singles. Wentz's balk brought in Crawford. France scored on Rodriguez's single.
After a Eugenio Suarez single and a fielder's choice, Rodriguez scored on a Teoscar Hernandez sacrifice fly.
Detroit scored a two-out run in the bottom of the inning. Greene singled, moved up on a wild pitch and scored on a Baez single. Baez eventually reached third on a wild pitch and an error but was left stranded when Spencer Torkelson struck out.
Another two-out run tied the game in the sixth. Andy Ibanez hit a double, ending Gilbert's day, and Akil Baddoo smacked an opposite-field double off Trevor Gott to knock in Ibanez.
Detroit took the lead in the seventh against Gabe Speier (1-1) and Matt Brash. Jake Rogers walked and Jonathan Schoop singled to lead off the inning. After two outs, Torkelson walked to load the bases. Nick Maton was hit by a pitch to force in a run and Ibanez walked to score another run.
