Javier Baez's three-run double lifted the visiting Detroit Tigers to an 8-5 extra-inning win over the Kansas City Royals on Monday evening.
Baez lined a first-pitch fastball from Scott Barlow (1-3) to the base of the left-field bullpen fence, clearing the bases and breaking a 5-5 tenth-inning tie. It was Baez's third hit as he snapped an 0-for-19 slump.
Four Tigers' relievers provided five innings of hitless relief after the Royals forged a 5-5 tie in the fifth. Alex Lange (2-0) earned the win with two hitless innings and Jose Cisnero pitched the tenth for his first save since 2021.
Detroit has won five of seven extra-inning games.
Tigers' starter Michael Lorenzen recovered from consecutive first-inning home runs to face the minimum over the next four innings on just 46 pitches.
Lorenzen finished 5 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks, striking out five.
Control issues plagued Royals' starter Brady Singer as he walked four, including a bases-loaded free pass to Akil Baddoo to get the Tigers on the scoreboard in the first before Matt Vierling delivered a two-run single for an early 3-0 Detroit lead.
Vierling's fourth homer, a two-run shot to left-center in the third, broke a 3-3 tie. He added a seventh-inning single and matched a career high with four RBI.
The Tigers forced Singer to throw 87 pitches over 3 2/3 innings. He surrendered five runs on seven hits with three strikeouts.
In the first inning, Vinnie Pasquantino slammed a two-run homer 424 feet down the right-field line, his ninth, and Salvador Perez tied the game two pitches later with his 11th home run, a solo shot to left-center. They were the first consecutive homers for the Royals since July 1.
Jackie Bradley Jr.'s two-run homer into the left-field bullpen tied the game in the fifth. Bradley snapped an 0-for-26 slide with his first home run since September 20.
The Royals have lost four straight and eight of ten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.