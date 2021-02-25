Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker will be sidelined "longer-term" with a lower-body injury, coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday.
Zucker needed assistance to be helped off the ice after crashing into the boards in front of his team's bench during the third period of Pittsburgh's 3-2 overtime win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.
Zucker, 29, has recorded seven points (four goals, three assists) in 17 games this season.
He was acquired from the Minnesota Wild ahead of the trade deadline last season.
Zucker has 262 points (142 goals, 120 assists) in 488 career games with the Wild and Penguins. He was selected by Minnesota in the second round of the 2010 NHL Draft.
--Field Level Media
