Edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, a free agent to be, underwent surgery to repair the shoulder injury that hindered him in 2021.
He shared a photo and videos on his Instagram account Thursday night from a hospital bed. He vowed to "kill s--t" in his return to the field.
Pierre-Paul announced in November that he was dealing with a torn rotator cuff and said it was the "worst" injury of his career.
The 33-year-old played the past four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after starting his career with the New York Giants (2010-17) as a first-round draft pick.
In 12 games in the 2021 regular season, he made 31 tackles and added 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble. In the postseason, he added two tackles, a half-sack and a fumble recovery.
The 6-foot-5 Pierre-Paul has played in 165 games (137 starts) and has 603 tackles (122 for loss), 164 quarterback hits, 91.5 sacks, four interceptions, 21 forced fumbles and 10 fumble recoveries.
An All-Pro in 2011, he's a three-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time Super Bowl champion.
Pierre-Paul signed a two-year, $25 million contract extension in 2020.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.