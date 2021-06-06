Hall of Famer Jason Kidd has withdrawn his name from consideration for the vacant head coaching position with the Portland Trail Blazers.
"Portland's a first-class organization and will have great candidates for its head coaching job, but I've decided not to be one of them," Kidd told ESPN on Sunday. "Whoever they choose will have big shoes to fill from Terry (Stotts)."
Kidd's comments come two days after Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard publicly called for Kidd -- currently a Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach -- to be the team's new coach. "Jason Kidd is the guy I want," Lillard told Yahoo Sports.
The Trail Blazers have yet to ask for permission to speak to any candidates for the position. Former New York Knicks and Houston Rockets coach Jeff Van Gundy, Los Angeles Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups and Brooklyn Nets assistant Mike D'Antoni and even current Michigan coach Juwan Howard reportedly are candidates for the Portland job.
Kidd, 48, posted a 183-190 record in five seasons as head coach with Brooklyn (2013-14) and Milwaukee (2014-18).
Stotts, 63, was the second-winningest coach in Blazers history with a 402-318 mark, behind only Jack Ramsay. Stotts led Portland to eight consecutive playoff appearances.
Overall, Stotts is 517-486 in 13 seasons as head coach with the Atlanta Hawks (2002-04), Bucks (2005-07) and Blazers.
--Field Level Media
