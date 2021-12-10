Sorry, an error occurred.
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is the candidate for the vacancy at Duke, multiple media outlets reported.
Garrett, who was fired last month as offensive coordinator of the New York Giants, has spent his entire coaching career in the NFL.
He would replace David Cutcliffe, who went 77-97 in 14 seasons with the Blue Devils, including 3-9 in 2021.
Garrett, 55, coached the Cowboys for nine-plus seasons and compiled an 85-67 record in the regular season with three playoff appearances. He was replaced by Mike McCarthy after an 8-8 season in 2019.
Garrett played quarterback for eight seasons in the NFL with the Cowboys (1993-99) and Giants (2000), throwing for 2,042 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in 25 games (nine starts).
--Field Level Media
