Jarod Lucas continued his brilliant play against Stanford with six points in a late 9-0 burst that allowed visiting Oregon State to pull away from the Cardinal with a 73-62 Pacific-12 Conference victory on Saturday afternoon.
The sophomore, whose high totals both last season and earlier this year had come against Stanford, finished with a career-high 26 points, helping Oregon State (13-11, 9-9 Pac-12) reach .500 in conference play with just two games remaining.
Ethan Thompson chipped in with 13 points, while Warith Alatishe added 10 points to complement a team-high eight rebounds for the Beavers, who completed a San Francisco Bay Area sweep after winning 59-57 at California on Thursday.
Freshman Ziaire Williams had 14 points to pace Stanford (14-11, 10-9), which played a second straight game without leading scorer Oscar da Silva, who suffered a foot injury in practice earlier in the week.
After rallying from a 10-point, first-half deficit, Oregon State led just 56-54 with 5:33 to play before Thompson buried a 3-pointer.
Lucas then followed with three free throws and a 3-pointer, completing a nine-point flurry that put the Beavers in command for good.
Lucas' previous career-high had been 22 points in an earlier home loss to Stanford this season. He had a season-high 21 against the Cardinal last year.
The Beavers dominated the game's final 26 minutes after falling behind 29-19 in the first 14.
Lucas and Maurice Calloo hit 3-pointers in a game-turning, 14-0 Beavers run that gave them a 33-29 lead just before halftime.
Stanford recovered to take a 34-33 lead into the break and held a 40-38 lead in the fifth minute of the second half before the Beavers took control.
A layup by Thompson put the visitors on top for good at 42-40 with 13:51 remaining in the game, and consecutive hoops by Rodrigue Andela, Alatishe and Roman Silva extended the margin to 52-44 four minutes later.
Bryce Wills followed a Michael O'Connell 3-pointer with a dunk that got Stanford back within two with still 5:33 to play, setting up Oregon State's late-game pull-away.
Lukas Kisunas had 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds for Stanford, which lost its third in a row. Spencer Jones added 10 points off the bench.
--Field Level Media
