Left-hander Jared Pettitte, the son of former star pitcher Andy Pettitte, agreed to terms with the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old Pettitte went undrafted in the recent 20-round draft.
Andy Pettitte was a teammate of Marlins CEO Derek Jeter for 15 seasons on the New York Yankees. He is a three-time All-Star who compiled a 256-153 record over 18 major league seasons.
Jared Pettitte went 1-0 with a 5.81 ERA in 13 games (four starts) for Dallas Baptist University this season. He struck out 26 and walked 21 in 26 1/3 innings.
Jared Pettitte played high school ball for Second Baptist in Houston. His head coach was former Astros star Lance Berkman.
He also played for the University of Houston in 2019-20 before moving on to Dallas Baptist.
--Field Level Media
