Jared Cannonier defeated Kelvin Gastelum by unanimous decision in their middleweight bout Saturday night at the main event of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

Though unanimous, the fight was hard-fought and close. Cannonier won 48-47 across all three cards to remain a top contender in the division.

"It's always glorious to go five rounds with a guy like Kelvin at that level. So winning is even more glorious," Cannonier said afterward. "I'm happy."

Cannonier landed more strikes and signature strikes though Gastelum was in control for two minutes, 31 seconds. Cannonier also had a knockdown in Round 3 on a right hook in the first minute of the round.

In other action, Mark Madsen won a split decision over Clay Guida in their three-round lightweight fight. The cards went Madsen's way, 29-28, 28-29, 30-27.

Other winners included Parker Porter, Saidyokub Kakhramonov, Vinc Pichel and Alexandre Pantoja.

--Field Level Media

