Jared Bynum scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half to lift No. 23 Providence to a 70-65 win over host Villanova on Sunday in Philadelphia.
Ed Croswell hit his first seven shots and finished 14 points for the Friars (17-5, 9-2 Big East), who have won three in a row. Bryce Hopkins added 13 points and nine rebounds and Devin Carter had 12 points.
Bynum's jumper with 25 seconds left gave Providence a 68-65 advantage.
Villanova received a major lift with the season debut of standout guard Justin Moore. He had five points, four rebounds and four assists in his first game since sustaining a torn Achilles in the Elite Eight against Houston on March 26.
Cam Whitmore led the Wildcats (10-11, 4-6) with 21 points and nine rebounds. Whitmore's 3-pointer with 1:33 remaining pulled Villanova within one at 66-65.
Eric Dixon scored 14 points while Caleb Daniels and Brandon Slater had 10 apiece for Villanova.
Providence used a 10-3 run to open the second half to take a 38-34 lead.
Whitmore responded with a 3-pointer and Mark Armstrong hit a driving layup to regain the lead for Villanova.
The Friars missed 6-of-7 shots and Whitmore's tough layup with 10:42 remaining gave the Wildcats a 49-42 advantage.
Bynum came back with a 3-pointer after Providence missed its first 11 treys. That basket sparked an 8-0 spurt and the Friars went back ahead 50-49.
Bynum knocked down another 3-pointer, this time from the corner, with 4:46 to go for a 61-57 advantage.
Carter's basket in the lane with 2:37 left put the Friars up 66-60.
Daniels then made a pair of free throws on Villanova's next possession.
Croswell hit his first five shots and Providence led 20-17 with 6:35 left in the first half.
Dixon made a layup and two free throws and the Wildcats went back ahead by one.
Villanova went on to build a seven-point lead and then went into the locker room with a 31-28 advantage.
The Friars missed all eight 3-pointers in the first half.
