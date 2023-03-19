Roki Sasaki will start for Japan in its World Baseball Classic semifinal game against Mexico in Miami on Monday.
Japan's manager Kideki Juriyama made the announcement Sunday that he was turning the ball over to Sasaki, 21, who made news last April when he threw 17 consecutive perfect innings pitching for the Chiba Lotta Marines in the Nippon Professional League.
Right-hander Sasaki, who has a 100 mph fastball, will be opposed by left-hander Patrick Sandoval for Mexico.
Sandoval, a starter for the Los Angeles Angels, was the winning pitcher in Mexico's 11-5 win over the United States on March 12. He gave up two hits and one run with two walks and two strikeouts over three innings.
Sasaki is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 3 2/3 innings pitched in the tournament. He's given up two hits and an unearned run.
Japan's biggest star, Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani, told reporters from Japan on Sunday that he won't be available to pitch in the semifinals but will be prepared to throw in relief in the WBC final, should his team advance.
"I don't think there's a chance of me starting, but of course I'd like to prepare to pitch in relief," Ohtani said in Japanese, the Los Angeles Times reported. "That will depend on my physical condition. Up to this point, the team has really listened to my selfish requests and there are many things I'm doing that they have tolerated.
"This is the end of the end. From here, I'd like to have a discussion with my body and make a decision."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.