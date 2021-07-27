Host Japan shut out the United States softball team 2-0 on Tuesday to capture the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in Yokohama.
Yukiko Ueno took a one-hitter into the sixth inning, when Japan made a key defensive play to preserve the lead.
With two on and one out, Amanda Chidester smashed a rocket down the third-base line. The ball ricocheted off third baseman Yu Yamamoto's arm and right to shortstop Mana Atsumi, who made a backhand grab for the out and a jump throw to second base to double off the runner.
Atsumi drove in the game's first run with an infield hit in the fourth inning. Yamato Fujita made it 2-0 with a two-out RBI single in the fifth.
Ueno allowed two hits, struck out five and walked two in six innings.
Canada defeated Mexico, 3-2, to win the bronze, its first-ever medal in the sport.
--Field Level Media
