Fifth-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner put an end to the strong run by American Jenson Brooksby on Saturday, winning his way to the Citi Open final in Washington.
Sinner, 19, turned back the 20-year-old Sacramento native and tournament wild card 7-6 (2), 6-1 in only 90 minutes for the right to take on the United States' Mackenzie McDonald.
Sinner smashed six aces and won 83 percent of his first serves while Brooksby won only 24 of his 40 first serve points and had no aces.
McDonald defeated Japan's Kei Nishikori 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in a two-hour, 45-minute slugfest. He won almost half (20 of 42) of his second serves and saved eight of 12 break points.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.