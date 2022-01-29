Brooklyn Nets star James Harden has been ruled out for Saturday night's game at Golden State with a right hand strain.

It'll be the second consecutive game Harden has been ruled out. He missed Wednesday's game against Denver with a hamstring strain.

Nets coach Steve Nash said Harden had been experiencing discomfort in the hand. Tests on Saturday revealed the strain.

Harden is averaging 23.0 points, 10.1 assists and 8.1 rebounds in 42 games.

--Field Level Media

