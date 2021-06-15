Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden will return Tuesday in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks, with the Nets announcing shortly before the game that he will start.
Harden hasn't appeared since the first minute of the series, when he suffered a hamstring injury and left Game 1. He missed Games 2, 3 and 4 with right hamstring tightness.
The nine-time All-Star returns just as another member of Brooklyn's trio of stars, guard Kyrie Irving, will miss Game 5 with an ankle sprain.
The Nets upgraded Harden to doubtful, then from doubtful to questionable, between Games 4 and 5.
Harden averaged 24.6 points, 10.8 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game with Brooklyn and the Houston Rockets this season. He played 36 of his 44 games this season with the Nets after being traded in January.
The Nets and Bucks are tied two games apiece entering Tuesday's game in Brooklyn.
--Field Level Media
