Jameis Winston made a strong statement to be the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback, throwing for a pair of touchdowns in a 23-21 preseason win over the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night.

The competition to replace Saints legend Drew Brees is a two-man race between the strong-armed Winston, who went 9 of 10 for 123 yards, and the versatile Taysom Hill, who was 11 of 20 for 138 yards with a score.

Jacksonville (0-2) also has yet to name a starting quarterback for Week 1. Trevor Lawrence, the first overall pick in this year's draft, completed 14 of 23 for 113 yards without a touchdown or an interception. Gardner Minshew II went 13 of 21 for 149 yards with a pick.

Marquez Callaway caught both touchdown passes from Winston -- a terrific 43-yard grab on the opening drive of the game and an impressive one-handed reception from 29 yards out late in the first quarter. Hill's TD pass also was a well-thrown ball, with Lil'Jordan Humphrey snagging the 14-yard strike late in the third for the Saints (1-1).

Jacksonville's C.J. Beathard threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final six minutes of the contest to trim the final margin.

--Field Level Media

