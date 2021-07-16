Jamaica's Junior Flemmings scored in the 87th minute to defeat Guadeloupe 2-1 on Friday in Group C of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in Orlando.

With the win, Jamaica advances to the group knockout stage against Costa Rica on Tuesday.

Guadeloupe opened the scoring via an own goal by Jamaica's Amari'i Bell in the fourth minute, who deflected a strike from Guadeloupe's Dimitri Ramothe.

Cory Burke leveled the game in the 14th minute for the heavily favored Reggae Boyz.

Jamaica took 17 shots, putting seven on goal, and owned time of possession 55 percent to 45 percent. Guadeloupe took just six shots, putting three on goal.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.