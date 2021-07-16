Jamaica's Junior Flemmings scored in the 87th minute to defeat Guadeloupe 2-1 on Friday in Group C of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in Orlando.
With the win, Jamaica advances to the group knockout stage against Costa Rica on Tuesday.
Guadeloupe opened the scoring via an own goal by Jamaica's Amari'i Bell in the fourth minute, who deflected a strike from Guadeloupe's Dimitri Ramothe.
Cory Burke leveled the game in the 14th minute for the heavily favored Reggae Boyz.
Jamaica took 17 shots, putting seven on goal, and owned time of possession 55 percent to 45 percent. Guadeloupe took just six shots, putting three on goal.
--Field Level Media
