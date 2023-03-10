Jalen Wilson collected 25 points, 10 rebounds and three steals to lift top-seeded Kansas to a 71-58 victory over fifth-seeded Iowa State on Friday in a Big 12 tournament semifinal game in Kansas City, Mo.
Wilson, the Big 12 Conference Player of the Year, recorded his 12th double-double of the season after making 8 of 14 shots from the floor, including 3 of 7 from 3-point range.
Gradey Dick scored 15 points and Dajuan Harris contributed 11 points, six assists and four steals for the Jayhawks (27-6), who posted their ninth win in 10 games. Kansas advanced to the championship game on Saturday to face the winner of Friday's late contest between second-seeded Texas and sixth-seeded TCU.
KJ Adams Jr. had eight points and Kevin McCullar Jr. added six before exiting in the second half due to back spasms.
The Jayhawks shot a robust 52.3 percent from the floor (23 of 44) under the direction of assistant Norm Roberts, who handled the coaching duties for Kansas with Bill Self still recuperating from a medical procedure.
Jaren Holmes scored 16 points and Robert Jones added 11 for the Cyclones (19-13), who committed a season-high 22 turnovers.
Iowa State scored 14 of the first 19 points of the second half to take its first lead of the game at 39-38. Kansas answered with a 24-11 run, including eight points by Dick. He hit a 3-pointer and converted a three-point play in the burst.
Wilson bolted out of the blocks by scoring 13 points to stake Kansas to a 19-12 lead. He drained each of his first three 3-point attempts and added a pair of baskets in that sequence.
Iowa State trimmed its deficit to four late in the first half before the Jayhawks doubled that advantage in short order. Wilson made a layup and Adams added an emphatic dunk to give Kansas a 33-25 lead at halftime.
