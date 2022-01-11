Sorry, an error occurred.
Jalen Bridges scored 22 points to lead West Virginia to a 70-60 home win over Oklahoma State in a Big 12 contest on Tuesday.
Taz Sherman scored 13 points, Sean McNeil had 12 points and Gabe Osabuohien added 12 points and eight rebounds for West Virginia (13-2, 2-1).
Bryce Williams scored 12 points and Isaac Likekele added 11 points in defeat for Oklahoma State (8-6, 1-2), which has lost three of its last four games.
West Virginia held a 34-23 lead at halftime, and then built its lead to 16 points at 51-35 with 12:20 remaining in the game.
Oklahoma State did manage to rally, going on an 11-2 run over the next 4:23 to cut West Virginia's lead to 53-46 with 8:01 left.
But the Mountaineers halted Oklahoma State's momentum with a big run of their own, going on a 10-0 surge to take a 64-47 lead with 5:02 remaining.
Oklahoma State ended the game on a 10-2 run over the final 4:09, but it was too little, too late at that point.
The big difference in the game was the free-throw line.
West Virginia went 21 of 22 from the foul line, while Oklahoma State went 9 of 15.
The Cowboys shot 39.7% from the field overall, 26.3% from 3-point range and committed 17 turnovers.
West Virginia shot 37.3% from the field overall and also went 26.3% from 3-point range.
After a slow start offensively for each team, West Virginia went on a 6-0 surge midway through the first half to take an 18-12 lead with 8:54 remaining until halftime.
The Mountaineers continued to build their lead from there, going on a 10-2 run to take a 27-16 lead with 5:48 left in the first half and grabbing a 32-18 lead with 3:12 to play until halftime.
--Field Level Media
