Jake Virtanen scored two goals and Thatcher Demko had 31 saves to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 3-1 victory over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.
It was the second multi-goal game of Virtanen's career. Bo Horvat also scored for Vancouver, which snapped a five-game losing streak against the Maple Leafs while winning for just the fourth time in its last 16 games (4-10-2).
The Canucks did it despite playing without All-Star center Elias Pettersson, who was scratched with a lower-body injury and is listed as day-to-day.
Pierre Engvall scored for Toronto, which had a four-game winning streak snapped. Michael Hutchinson finished with 25 saves for the Maple Leafs, who suffered just their second road loss in 12 games (9-2-1) this season.
Vancouver, 0-13-0 this season when allowing the first goal, took a 1-0 lead at the 2:59 mark of the first period when Virtanen rushed the net from the left wing, cut inside defenseman Justin Holl and then lifted a shot over Hutchinson. Holl actually tapped the puck the last few inches over the line while trying to clear it from the crease.
Toronto, coming in off a three-game road sweep of Edmonton capped by a 6-1 victory on Wednesday, tied it near the end of the period on Engvall's second goal of the season. The score came right after a Toronto power play had ended.
Engvall took a pass from Ilya Mikheyev and then cut into the slot, where he fired a wrist shot past Demko's glove side.
Virtanen put Vancouver back in front midway through the second period with his third goal of the season on a power play, squeezing a bad-angle wrist shot from below the right circle between Hutchinson's left shoulder and the crossbar.
Toronto nearly tied it midway through the third period when Auston Matthews broke in for a point-blank shot that Demko turned away.
About a minute later, Horvat scored his 10th goal of the season to increase Vancouver's lead to 3-1 with a snap shot from the edge of the left circle off an Alexander Edler feed past Hutchinson's glove side.
Toronto pulled Hutchinson for an extra attacker with 2:15 remaining, but Demko turned away a point-blank shot by John Tavares, and Matthews hit the post on another close-in shot.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.