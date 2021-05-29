Jake Lamb and Yoan Moncada each belted two-run home runs, and the Chicago White Sox held on for a 7-4 win over the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader.
Jose Abreu went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Chicago, which won for the fourth time in the past five games. Tim Anderson went 1-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored.
Freddy Galvis hit a pair of home runs to lead the Orioles, who lost their 11th game in a row. Maikel Franco also went deep in a losing effort.
White Sox left-hander Dallas Keuchel (4-1) gave up four runs on eight hits in five innings.
Orioles right-hander Matt Harvey (3-6) surrendered five runs on five hits in three innings.
Galvis gave the Orioles a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. He drove a pitch 416 feet into left-center field.
The White Sox quickly pulled even in the bottom of the frame. Anderson drew a leadoff walk and came around to score on Abreu's one-out single to center field.
The score stayed tied until the third inning, when the White Sox notched four runs to grab a 5-1 advantage. Abreu started the scoring with a two-run single down the line in right field, which brought in Yasmani Grandal and Moncada. Lamb followed two batters later with a towering two-run homer to right-center field that traveled 430 feet.
Baltimore pulled within 5-3 during the top of the fourth inning. Franco faced a 2-2 count when he belted a solo shot to center field for his fifth homer. Ryan Mountcastle tripled in the next at-bat and scored moments later on a groundout by Pat Valaika.
The Orioles cut the deficit to 5-4 in the fifth on Galvis' homer to center field. It was his third homer of the series and ninth of the season.
Moncada added a two-run homer in the sixth inning to make it 7-4. The homer to right field was his fourth of the season and his first since April 29.
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks pitched a scoreless seventh to collect his 11th save.
--Field Level Media
