Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Gardner Minshew will start at quarterback this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.
Taking his first snaps since Week 7, Minshew relieved starter Mike Glennon in Sunday's 31-10 home loss to the Tennessee Titans and completed 18 of 31 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown.
Minshew, 24, started the first seven games in 2020 before being sidelined with a thumb injury. He has completed 65.1 percent of his throws for 2,033 yards with 14 TDs and five interceptions.
The Jaguars (1-12) bring a franchise-record 12-game losing streak into Baltimore to face the Ravens (7-5).
Glennon started the last three games, completing 61 of 100 passes for 600 yards with three scores and three picks.
Rookie Jake Luton, a sixth-round draft pick, started for the Jaguars in Weeks 9-11. He completed 60 of 110 passes for 624 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions.
--Field Level Media
