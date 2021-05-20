Following on the heels of their official signing of Tim Tebow on Thursday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed tight end Luke Farrell to his rookie contract.

Farrell, who was selected in the fifth round (No. 145 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft, becomes the third rookie to sign his contract with the team, along with wide receiver Jalen Camp and defensive end Jordan Smith.

Farrell played four years at Ohio State, where he was recruited by Jaguars coach Urban Meyer and played under him for two seasons before Meyer stepped down following the 2018 season. He played 44 games for the Buckeyes, making 32 starts and catching 34 passes for 380 yards and four touchdowns.

--Field Level Media

