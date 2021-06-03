Return specialist Pharoh Cooper signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The one-year deal for Cooper marks his fifth NFL stop following stints with the Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals.
Cooper was an All-Pro return man in 2017 with the Rams and joins another 2017 All-Pro returner, Jamal Agnew, in Jacksonville.
Cooper averaged 27.4 yards per kickoff return in '17, when Agnew returned two punts for touchdowns with the Detroit Lions.
The Rams selected Cooper in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.