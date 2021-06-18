The Jacksonville Jaguars signed wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to a contract on Friday.
Treadwell, 26, has endured a slow start to his NFL career since being selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 23rd overall pick of the 2016 draft. He has recorded 71 receptions for 750 yards and four touchdowns in 58 career games with the Vikings and Atlanta Falcons.
Treadwell caught six passes for 49 yards and a career-best two scores in five games with the Falcons in 2020.
Wide receiver Jon'Vea Johnson was waived in a corresponding move. Johnson, 25, initially was acquired of waivers from the Dallas Cowboys on March 20.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.