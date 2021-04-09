The Jacksonville Jaguars signed defensive tackle Daniel Ross on Friday. Terms were not disclosed.
Ross, 28, played in Jacksonville's final two games last season after being acquired off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders.
He has 27 tackles, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in 21 career games with the Dallas Cowboys (2017-18), Raiders and Jaguars.
The 6-foot-3, 305-pound Ross was undrafted in 2017 out of Northeast Mississippi Community College.
