Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson is inactive for Sunday's game against the visiting Buffalo Bills.

Backup Carlos Hyde is expected to see an uptick in snaps in place of Robinson, who is nursing a heel injury.

Robinson, who was listed as questionable, did not practice on either Wednesday or Thursday and was limited in Friday's session.

Robinson, 23, leads the team in carries (88), rushing yards (482) and rushing touchdowns (five). He also has 18 catches for 133 yards for the Jaguars (1-6).

An undrafted free agent, Robinson has rushed for 1,552 yards and 12 touchdowns in 21 career games for the Jaguars.

Hyde, 31, has rushed 33 times for 140 yards in six games this season.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.