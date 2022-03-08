The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Tuesday that they have placed the franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson for the second consecutive season.

Robinson, 26, will earn $16.66 million under the tender unless the sides can reach a long-term deal by the July 15 deadline. Robinson earned $13.754 million under the tag last season.

Robinson has started all 61 games in which he has played for the Jaguars since they selected him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars have the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft.

--Field Level Media

