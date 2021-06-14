Jacksonville second-year linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson will be held out of Jaguars' minicamp after testing positive for COVID-19.
Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said Monday that Chaisson will be retested. Chaisson attended the pass-rush camp hosted by Denver Broncos star Von Miller in Las Vegas over the weekend.
Chaisson played in all 16 games (three starts) in his rookie season, compiling 19 tackles, nine quarterback hits and a sack. The Jags took Chaisson No. 20 overall in the 2020 draft.
Chaisson, New England Patriots LB Josh Uche and former edge rusher DeMarcus Ware were among the players attending Miller's Pass Rush Summit.
--Field Level Media
