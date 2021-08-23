The Jacksonville Jaguars placed linebacker Josh Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
Allen, 24, recorded 13 tackles and 2.5 sacks in eight games (seven starts) in 2020 before his season came to an end due to a knee injury.
Allen was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Kentucky.
He had 10.5 sacks, 23 quarterback hits and 44 tackles in 16 games (four starts) and made the Pro Bowl as a rookie.
--Field Level Media
