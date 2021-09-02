The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to sign tight end Jacob Hollister, NFL Network reported Thursday.
Hollister, 27, was a surprise cut by the Buffalo Bills earlier this week. He had 66 catches and six touchdown receptions the past two seasons in Seattle. He signed a one-year, $1.12 million deal with the Bills in March of this year.
Hollister would join a TE room of Chris Manhertz, James O'Shaughnessy and rookie Luke Farrell.
Hollister began his career in New England and has 74 career catches for 652 yards and the six TDs.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.