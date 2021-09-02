The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to sign tight end Jacob Hollister, NFL Network reported Thursday.

Hollister, 27, was a surprise cut by the Buffalo Bills earlier this week. He had 66 catches and six touchdown receptions the past two seasons in Seattle. He signed a one-year, $1.12 million deal with the Bills in March of this year.

Hollister would join a TE room of Chris Manhertz, James O'Shaughnessy and rookie Luke Farrell.

Hollister began his career in New England and has 74 career catches for 652 yards and the six TDs.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.