The Jacksonville Jaguars picked up the fifth-year option on pass rusher Josh Allen on Thursday.

The 24-year-old defensive end/outside linebacker will earn a guaranteed $11.5 million in 2023.

Allen recorded a career-high 71 tackles to go with 7.5 sacks in 16 games (15 starts) last season.

Drafted No. 7 overall in 2019, he made the Pro Bowl as a rookie and has 128 tackles, 20.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception in 40 career games (26 starts).

--Field Level Media

