The Jacksonville Jaguars cut veteran kicker Josh Lambo on Tuesday morning.
The move comes two days after Matt Wright kicked field goals of 53 and 54 yards in the final minutes of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins to give the Jaguars their first win of the season.
Lambo, who began his career with the Chargers in 2015, joined the Jaguars before the 2017 season. He was inactive the past three games while dealing with confidence issues.
Lambo, 30, missed five kicks in Jacksonville's first three games: three field goals and two extra points. He also struggled in the preseason after being out for 12 games last year with a hip injury.
The Jaguars (1-5) will pay the remainder of Lambo's $3.5 million salary in 2021.
Wright, 25, has made six of seven extra points and three of four field goals, including the game-winner against the Dolphins in London..
"Obviously, Matt's earned the right to be the starting kicker," Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said Monday.
In 78 career games, Lambo has connected on 87.1 percent of his field goal attempts and 89.9 percent of extra point tries.
--Field Level Media
