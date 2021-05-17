The Jacksonville Jaguars waived 2019 fifth-round pick Ryquell Armstead, who missed the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

Armstead, 24, played all 16 games as a rookie out of Temple, running for 108 yards on 35 carries and picking up 144 yards on 14 receptions.

He went on the COVID-19 reserve list in August 2020, having developed severe respiratory problems.

Undrafted James Robinson filled the starting running back role in 2020, and the team boosted its backfield corps this year by signing veteran Carlos Hyde and drafting Clemson star Travis Etienne.

The team also announced the signing of sixth-round pick Jalen Camp, a receiver from Georgia Tech.

--Field Level Media

