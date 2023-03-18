Free agent cornerback Tre Herndon agreed to terms on a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Jaguars, however ESPN reported it was a one-year contract worth $2.6 million guaranteed.
Herndon, 27, recorded 36 tackles, five passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 15 games (one start) last season.
He has totaled 197 tackles and three interceptions in 67 career games (30 starts) since joining Jacksonville after going undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2018.
Herndon signed one-year deals the past two seasons after the expiration of his three-year, entry-level contract.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Partly cloudy. High 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Hard freeze expected. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.