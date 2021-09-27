The Jacksonville Jaguars designated Tavon Austin to return from injured reserve on Monday and released fellow wide receiver Phillip Dorsett from the practice squad.
Austin suffered a quad injury in practice and was placed on IR at the beginning of September.
Austin, 31, signed with the Jaguars in early August. The 2013 first-round pick (eighth overall) has played in 100 NFL games with the Rams (2013-17), Cowboys (2018-19) and Packers (2020), catching 220 passes for 2,026 yards with 15 touchdowns.
Dorsett, 28, made his Jacksonville debut in Sunday's 31-19 loss to Arizona but did not catch a pass. The 2015 first-round pick has 124 receptions for 1,634 yards and 11 touchdowns in 72 career games with the Colts (2015-16), Patriots (2017-19) and Jaguars.
Jacksonville also signed kicker Matthew Wright to the practice squad. The 25-year-old made his NFL debut with the Steelers in 2020, making all four of his field-goal attempts and all seven extra points in three games.
--Field Level Media
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.