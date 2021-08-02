The Jacksonville Jaguars placed quarterback C.J. Beathard and safety Jarrod Wilson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Beathard, 27, signed a two-year, $5 million deal with the Jaguars in March after four years with the San Francisco 49ers. He is competing with Gardner Minshew to be the backup to No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

Beathard appeared in 19 games (12 starts) with the 49ers from 2017-20, compiling a 2-10 record and completing 58.6 percent of his passes for 3,469 yards, 18 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Wilson, 27, is entering his sixth season with the Jaguars after going undrafted in 2016. He had 69 tackles and one interception in 12 games (all starts) in 2020, raising his career totals to 188 tackles and three INTs in 75 games (30 starts).

--Field Level Media

