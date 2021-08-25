The Jacksonville Jaguars made it official Wednesday, anointing 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence as their starting quarterback for the season opener.
The Jaguars open their season at the Houston Texans on Sept. 12.
Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said Lawrence will also start the team's third and final preseason game Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.
The decision was expected but Meyer maintained even two weeks ago that the quarterback competition was open between Lawrence and Gardner Minshew II. The pair split first-team reps throughout training camp.
Minshew went 7-13 as the Jaguars' starter over the past two seasons, completing 62.9 percent of his throws for 5,530 yards with 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions during that span.
Lawrence, 21, was the top selection in the 2021 NFL Draft after completing 66.6 percent of his passes for 10,098 yards, 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in three seasons at Clemson. The 6-foot-6 quarterback also ran for 943 yards and 18 TDs.
The news comes a day after the Jaguars announced that their other first-round pick, running back Travis Etienne, will miss the entire season with a Lisfranc injury.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.