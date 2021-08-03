The Indianapolis Colts might be kicking the tires on available veteran quarterbacks, but second-year pro Jacob Eason is favored to start Week 1 under center.
With Carson Wentz recovering from Monday foot surgery, Eason has been installed as the -125 favorite by SportsBetting.ag to start for the Colts in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.
The next-shortest odds belong to Nick Foles (+300). Foles is currently third on the Chicago Bears' depth chart but many believe a reunion with Colts coach Frank Reich is in the cards. Reich was Philadelphia's offensive coordinator when Foles replaced an injured Wentz and led the Eagles to victory in Super Bowl LII.
Recently signed veteran Brett Hundley and rookie Sam Ehlinger are next in the market for SportsBetting.ag. The sportsbook is also offering odds on the Colts making a big splash on a number of veteran quarterbacks -- or even luring Philip Rivers out of retirement.
Colts starting QB in Week 1:
Jacob Eason -125
Nick Foles +300
Brett Hundley +500
Sam Ehlinger +550
Marcus Mariota +600
Philip Rivers +1000
Jimmy Garoppolo +1200
Cam Newton +1200
SportsBetting.ag is also offering odds on a half dozen other quarterback competitions. The next-closest battle is in Denver, where incumbent Drew Lock is a -175 favorite to start Week 1 over offseason acquisition Teddy Bridgewater (+135).
Texans starting QB in Week 1
Tyrod Taylor -500
Davis Mills +300
Deshaun Watson +700
Broncos starting QB in Week 1
Drew Lock -175
Teddy Bridgewater +135
Saints starting QB in Week 1
Jameis Winston -250
Taysom Hill +170
Patriots starting QB in Week 1
Cam Newton -350
Mac Jones +225
49ers starting QB in Week 1
Jimmy Garoppolo -1000
Trey Lance +550
Bears starting QB in Week 1
Andy Dalton -1200
Justin Fields +600
Sticking with the quarterback theme, SportsBetting.ag is also offering markets on whether several quarterbacks will be starting for their current teams next season.
Will Aaron Rodgers be Packers starting QB in Week 1 of 2022 season?
Yes +250
No -400
Will Jalen Hurts be Eagles starting QB in Week 1 of 2022 season?
Yes +100
No -140
Will Daniel Jones be Giants starting QB in Week 1 of 2022 season?
Yes -175
No +135
Will Tua Tagovailoa be Dolphins starting QB in Week 1 of 2022 season?
Yes -130
No -110
Will Derek Carr be Raiders starting QB in Week 1 of 2022 season?
Yes -140
No +100
Will Tom Brady retire after this season?
Yes +600
No -1500
Will Ben Roethlisberger retire after this season?
Yes -500
No +300
Beyond the quarterback questions, markets are also available on several marquee figures across the NFL.
Will Bill Belichick be Patriots head coach in Week 1 of 2022 season?
Yes -400
No +250
Will Larry Fitzgerald play in the NFL this season?
Yes -175
No +135
Will Colin Kaepernick play in the NFL this season?
Yes +1200
No -5000
Will Todd Gurley play in the NFL this season?
Yes -200
No +150
--Field Level Media
