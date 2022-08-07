Aug 7, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 7, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) catches a fly ball for an out during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 7, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 7, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha (19) celebrates with center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) and right fielder Starling Marte (6) after the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 7, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 7, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts after closing the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 7, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) celebrates with catcher Tomas Nido (3) after the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 7, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) hits a two run home run during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 7, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) rounds third base after hitting a two run home run against New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) during the sixth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 7, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run on a wild pitch during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 7, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets fans celebrate after a starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (not pictured) strike out during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 7, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets manager Buck Showalter (11) relieves starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 7, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) walks off the mound after being relieved during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 7, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 7, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) catches a fly ball for an out during the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 7, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) walks off the field after being relieved during the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 7, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) throws the ball to first base during the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 7, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets manager Buck Showalter (11) talks with umpire Jeff Nelson (45) during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 7, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) slides back to second base as Atlanta Braves second baseman Ehire Adrianza (17) attempts to catch a throw during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 7, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) slides back to second base as Atlanta Braves second baseman Ehire Adrianza (17) can not handle a throw during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 7, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) reacts after a single during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 7, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) walks on the field with teammates before the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 7, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) slides as Atlanta Braves third baseman Ehire Adrianza (17) attempts to tag for an out during the first inning at Citi Field. Nimmo would be ruled out via replay. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 7, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 7, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) slides as Atlanta Braves third baseman Ehire Adrianza (17) throws the ball to first base after attempting to tag for an out during the first inning at Citi Field. Nimmo would be ruled out via replay. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 7, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Jacob deGrom struck out 12 and carried a perfect game into the sixth inning of his second start this season Sunday afternoon for the New York Mets, who completed an authoritative series win by beating the visiting Atlanta Braves, 5-2.
The first-place Mets won four of five in the series to extend their lead over the Braves in the National League East to 6 1/2 games -- their largest lead since June 18.
DeGrom (1-0), who returned to action this week after missing almost 13 months due to elbow and shoulder injuries, struck out every batter in the Braves lineup at least once despite tossing just 5 2/3 innings. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner -- throwing fastballs clocked as high as 102 mph and a slider that was regularly measured between 93 and 96 mph -- retired the first 17 batters he faced before walking ninth-place hitter Ehire Adrianza.
Dansby Swanson followed by hitting a two-run homer to chase deGrom, who walked off the mound to a roaring ovation from a crowd of 37,717. The start was deGrom's first at Citi Field since July 7, 2021 -- his final appearance of last season.
Joely Rodriguez allowed one hit over 2 1/3 innings and Edwin Diaz recorded his 26th save by striking out the side in the ninth.
The Mets provided deGrom all the offense he'd need in the third against NL Rookie of the Year contender Spencer Strider (6-4). Brandon Nimmo singled and went to third on a one-out single by Francisco Lindor before Pete Alonso drove home both runners with a double that caromed off the third base bag.
Daniel Vogelbach walked and Jeff McNeil flew out before Mark Canha ripped a two-run double to left to end Strider's afternoon.
The Mets built another run in the fifth, when McNeil led off with a double, advanced to third on Canha's fly out and scored on a wild pitch by Collin McHugh.
Nimmo had three hits while Lindor and Tomas Nido had two hits each.
Austin Riley had the Braves' other hit a leadoff single in the seventh.
Strider allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 2 2/3 innings -- his shortest start since moving into the rotation May 30.
