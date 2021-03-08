Jacksonville University fired head coach Tony Jasick after seven seasons, the school announced Monday.
The Dolphins completed an 11-13 (5-9 Atlantic Sun) season, finishing next to last in the conference. Jacksonville did not participate in the ASUN tournament due to COVID-19 protocols.
"First I want to thank Tony for his many years of service to this program, these young men and to this University," athletic director Alex Ricker-Gilbert said in a statement. "While the results on the floor in the recent past have been disappointing, I remain as excited as ever about the bright future of this program. What we have in front of us is an opportunity to embrace our role as Jacksonville's University, to build upon the strong foundation of our rich basketball history."
A search for a new coach will begin immediately, the school said.
Jasick, 42, finishes with a 95-122 (42-60 ASUN) overall mark. He previously coached at Purdue-Fort Wayne in the Summit League, going 52-47 in three seasons.
--Field Level Media
