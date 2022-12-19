Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner will have surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured thumb.
The team placed Jenner on injured reserve Monday and recalled fellow center Josh Dunne from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.
Jenner got hit by a puck in a Dec. 13 game against the Florida Panthers but played in each of the Blue Jackets' next two games. He scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss at the Boston Bruins.
Jenner, 29, has 22 points (team-high 11 goals, 11 assists) in 30 games this season. He has 306 points (155 goals, 151 assists) in 619 games since making his debut with Columbus in 2013-14.
Dunne, 24, made his NHL debut with the Blue Jackets last season and played in six games. He has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 24 games this season with Cleveland.
--Field Level Media
