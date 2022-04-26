Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner and fellow forward Sean Kuraly will miss the season's final three games due to injuries, the team announced Tuesday.

Jenner has been out since March 11 with lower-back injury and Kuraly sustained a broken toe during Sunday's 5-2 win against the visiting Edmonton Oilers.

The Blue Jackets (36-36-7, 79 points) have been eliminated from playoff contention. Their season finale is Friday night against the Penguins in Pittsburgh.

Jenner, 28, registered 44 points (23 goals, 21 assists) in 59 games in his ninth season with Columbus. His goals and point totals were his highest since 2015-16.

Kuraly, 29, posted 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) in 77 games in his first season with the Blue Jackets after five seasons with the Boston Bruins. His goals, points and games were all career highs.

--Field Level Media

