Jabari Walker tied his career high with 24 points and set a personal best with 15 rebounds for his Pac-12 Conference-leading 13th double-double of the season as Colorado defeated Oregon State 90-64 Tuesday night in Corvallis, Ore.
Tristan da Silva added 15 points, Luke O'Brien and Nique Clifford had 14 apiece, and KJ Simpson Jr. scored 10 for the Buffaloes (16-9, 8-7), who extended their winning streak to three games.
Dashawn Davis scored a career-high 22 points and had six assists for the Beavers (3-20, 1-12), who suffered their 10th consecutive defeat.
After trailing 44-32 at intermission, the Beavers opened the second half with a 9-2 run, including a 3-pointer by Jarod Lucas after Oregon State missed its first 13 shots from beyond the arc, to pull within 46-41.
Oregon State got to 48-44 on a 3-point play by Davis with 15:54 left, but the Buffaloes pulled away, using a late 17-0 to turn the game into a rout.
In the first half, Clifford's layup broke a 30-all tie with 3:31 left. Walker made two 3-pointers during the run, and Simpson capped it with a jumper with 34 seconds remaining.
The game, a rematch of last spring's Pac-12 Tournament championship game, won by the Beavers, was a makeup of a contest originally scheduled for Jan. 1 that was postponed because of coronavirus concerns in the Colorado program.
The Buffaloes shot 50 percent from the field (31 of 62), including 10 of 21 from 3-point range. The Beavers shot 44.4 percent (28 of 63), their effectiveness limited by going 3 of 19 from beyond the arc.
Colorado had a 45-25 rebounding advantage, which led to a 17-4 edge in second-chance points.
