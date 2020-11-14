Italian teenager Jannik Sinner became the youngest ATP Tour winner since 2008, defeating Canada's Vasek Pospisil in Saturday's Sofia Open final in Bulgaria for his first career title.
The 19-year-old Sinner survived 14 aces by Pospisil and won 75 percent (45 of 60) of his first-service points during the 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) victory. Two mini-breaks by Sinner in the third-set tiebreak proved decisive.
The last player to capture a singles title on tour at a younger age was Japan's Kei Nishikori at 18 at the 2008 Delray Beach Open in Florida.
Sinner also became the sixth player to win his maiden trophy in the 2020 season, which concludes next week with the Nitto ATP Finals in London. He joined France's Ugo Humbert, Norway's Casper Ruud, Australia's John Millman, Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic and Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild.
Sinner, the 2019 Next Gen ATP Finals champion, finishes the year with a 19-11 record. He will crack the top 40 in the FedEx ATP Rankings for the first time on Monday at No. 37.
--Field Level Media
