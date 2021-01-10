John Isner defeated Thiago Monteiro of Brazil in straight sets Saturday night in the second round of the Delray Beach Open in Florida.
Isner won 6-4, 7-6 (4) in 1 hour, 33 minutes behind 22 aces. Isner won 85 percent of his first serves.
In other action, qualifier Christian Harrison defeated top seed Cristian Garin of Chile 7-6 (3), 6-2, Sebastian Korda needed three sets to dispatch No. 5 seed Tommy Paul 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, and Gianluca Mager of Italy took care of No. 6 Sam Querrey 7-6 (8), 6-1.
Antalya Open
Second-seeded David Goffin of Belgium rolled to a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Spain's Nicola Kuhn in a second-round match in Turkey.
Goffin needed just 56 minutes.
No. 4 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia defeated qualifier Adrian Andreev of Bulgaria 6-3, 6-1.
In other action, No. 6 Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia defeated Turkey's Altug Celikbilek 7-6 (1), 6-4, and Italy's Stefano Travaglia beat Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland 7-6 (5), 6-3.
--Field Level Media
