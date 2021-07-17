The New York Islanders traded defenseman Nick Leddy to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday for forward Richard Panik and a second-round pick in this year's draft.

The Islanders were unlikely to protect Leddy in the upcoming NHL Expansion draft.

Leddy, 30, tallied 31 points (two goals, 29 assists) in 56 games this past season and had another six assists in 19 Stanley Cup Ppayoff games. He has one year remaining on the seven-year, $38.5 million deal he signed in 2015.

Leddy has 65 career goals in 11 seasons with the Islanders and Chicago Blackhawks (2010-14).

Panik, 30, had 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 48 games with the Red Wings and Washington Capitals in 2020-21. He was traded to Detroit on April 12. He has two years remaining on his four-year, $11 million deal he signed with the Capitals in 2019.

Panik has 88 career goals in nine seasons with six teams.

